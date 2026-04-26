Why Alexander Isak feels like he is ‘finding form’ after netting first Premier League goal at Anfield nearly eight months after record-shattering £125m transfer to Liverpool

The 26-year-old forward has endured a difficult start to life at Liverpool after completing a British-record £125 million ($169m) move from Newcastle United last August. His progress was stalled by a devastating leg injury in December, but his instinctive finish against the Eagles suggested he is ready to repay the club's massive investment.

Reflecting on his goal, which came from an opportunistic touch on an Alexis Mac Allister strike, Isak said to Liverpool's official website: "I felt like that shot was not going in so I kind of intercepted it and it became a good touch. Then I managed to put it into the back of the net."