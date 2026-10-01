'We're very good at focusing on the negatives!' - Alessandro Bastoni issues rallying cry as Italy build confidence for France clash

Bastoni has urged Italy to ditch their negative mindset ahead of Friday's Nations League clash with France. The Inter defender believes shedding this cultural pessimism is key to helping Mancini rebuild squad confidence, especially as the Azzurri look to recover from the bitterness of missing out on the last three World Cup tournaments and restore the belief that powered their Euro 2021 triumph.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia about the current atmosphere within the camp, Bastoni was candid about the psychological work being undertaken by the coaching staff. The defender noted that while the team is showing signs of life, there is a long road ahead. 'The coach is working on our self-esteem. In Italy, we're very good at moaning, feeling sorry for ourselves and focusing on all the negatives, but in my view we should also learn to say when we've done something good too. The more we say it, the more we'll start to believe it, so we've got to work on that,' Bastoni explained during his pre-match duties.