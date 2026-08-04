Pre-season nightmare for Alejandro Garnacho: Aston Villa's new winger forced off with a bloodied face in Thailand

According to The Sun, Garnacho had to be substituted in the first half of Aston Villa's pre-season clash against BG Pathum in Thailand. The winger started the match, which was delayed by 30 minutes due to thunderstorms, but was caught by a cynical block from Ryan Edwards.

Garnacho received medical treatment on the pitch before making way with a bloodied mouth. Aston Villa secured Garnacho on a season-long loan from Chelsea on July 23, with the total package meeting a £43 million valuation. Unai Emery was hoping the transfer would help Garnacho reboot his career, but this physical setback temporarily halts his integration into the team ahead of the domestic season.