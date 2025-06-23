Alejandro Garnacho's social media posts are harming his career: Tempestuous Argentine has angered Man Utd fans with Marcus Rashford alliance and now risks following England forward in wasting his talent

The winger's provocative post has confirmed supporters' belief that the Red Devils would be better off without him

You might have heard of the film 'How to Lose Friends and Alienate People'. Alejandro Garnacho has just written a sequel: 'How to Lose Fans and Alienate Prospective Clubs'.

The Manchester United winger is enjoying his summer break and looking for a new team after being told to find one by Ruben Amorim. But rather than keep a low profile, he deliberately courted controversy and baited Red Devils’ fans with a provocative Instagram post on Sunday evening. Walking into a luxury villa in Ibiza, between a Ferrari and a Lamborghini, Garnacho posed wearing an Aston Villa shirt with Marcus Rashford’s name on the back. Rashford gleefully responded to the post, calling Garnacho 'My brother'.

It was blatantly clear what message Garnacho was trying to send. He was putting himself on the side of Rashford and against both the United coach and the club, forming an alliance of outcasts who are heading for permanent exits from the place that formed them. He was painting himself and Rashford, who were both handed lucrative contracts by United in 2023, as the victims.

And so while Garnacho has served to rile up United fans and confirm the growing suspicion among them that the club will be better off without his petulant attitude, despite his enormous talent, he has also raised a red flag towards all the other clubs who might want to sign him this summer and grant him his exit from Old Trafford...