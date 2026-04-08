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Alejandro Garnacho in line for summer transfer to surprise club as contact made with Chelsea winger
Struggles in the capital
Garnacho’s move to Chelsea was initially viewed as a much-needed fresh start following his high-profile fallout with Ruben Amorim at Manchester United. However, the honeymoon period for the winger in west London has definitely ended. The Argentina international has failed to cement a permanent place in the starting XI during a turbulent campaign.
Statistically, the 21-year-old has fallen short of expectations. While he has tallied eight goals and four assists across 37 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea, the bulk of that output occurred in domestic cup ties. A meagre return of just one goal in 20 Premier League matches has prompted serious doubts regarding his long-term suitability for a club harbouring lofty ambitions.
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River Plate make shock contact
In light of his ongoing difficulties at Stamford Bridge, a surprising suitor has emerged. Reports from South America indicate that River Plate manager Eduardo Coudet has directly contacted Garnacho to discuss a potential move. The news, broken by TyC Sports journalist Gonzalo Carol, suggests that the Argentine giants are testing the waters to see if a deal is possible for the 21-year-old attacker.
The report indicates that Chelsea would look favourably on a one-year loan deal, allowing the player to rediscover his confidence away from the intense scrutiny of the English top flight.
Barriers to the move
While the link to River Plate is gaining traction in Argentina, several significant hurdles remain. Financially, the winger's salary would be a major stumbling block for any South American side, and there is the awkward matter of the player's own domestic allegiances. Garnacho has previously gone on record stating that his family have always supported Boca Juniors, the bitter rivals of River Plate. Furthermore, from a sporting perspective, a move to the Argentine Primera Division might not be the stepping stone Garnacho needs to get back in Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina squad.
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Chelsea’s ruthless transfer policy
The Blues’ hierarchy are reportedly starting to view Garnacho through the lens of their broader recruitment strategy, which prioritises high resale value and constant squad evolution. Chelsea are already prepared to cash in on the 21-year-old and are open to sanctioning his departure. By making it clear they will listen to offers, the club believes they can still recoup a significant portion of the £40 million fee they paid to Manchester United just last summer. As the hierarchy looks to balance the books, Garnacho finds himself at a career crossroads. Whether his next step is a return to Argentina or a different European challenge remains to be seen, but the revolving-door policy at Stamford Bridge means his time in blue is growing increasingly uncertain.