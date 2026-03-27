Alan Shearer involved in motorcycle crash caused by pothole as Newcastle legend shows off nasty injuries

The 55-year-old icon shared a series of updates with his followers on Instagram, illustrating the physical toll of the incident. Shearer posted images of his heavily scraped forearm and bicep while resting at home, followed by a shot of his leg which showed deep grazes covering both his knee and shin.

The Premier League’s all-time record goal-scorer made no secret of what caused the accident, pointing the finger at the state of the roads. Accompanying the images of his wounds, the former Magpies captain wrote a blunt assessment of the situation: "Ouch. Pot holes on the bike are not good!!!"

Alan Shearer Instagram

Alan Shearer Instagram







