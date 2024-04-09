Al-Nassr boss claims Cristiano Ronaldo's shocking red card vs Al-Hilal was 'incorrect' despite seeing star man elbow Ali Al-Bulaihi and raise his fist to referee
Luis Castro believes Cristiano Ronaldo was "incorrectly" sent off against Al-Hilal despite elbowing Ali Al-Bulayhi and raising a fist to the referee.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Ronaldo left frustrated in 2-1 defeat against Al-Hilal
- Was shown a straight red for violent conduct
- Castro defended his star man after the match