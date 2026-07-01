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Al-Ahli launch Mohamed Salah transfer swoop as Liverpool icon eyed to replace outgoing talisman Riyad Mahrez
Al-Ahli identify Salah as the chosen one
The Saudi Pro League is bracing itself for another massive transfer saga as Al-Ahli have reportedly registered their interest in Salah. With the summer transfer window in full swing, reports indicate that the Saudi giants have begun making inquiries into the feasibility of a deal for the Egyptian icon.
While Salah has been consistently linked with a move to the Middle East over the previous few seasons, this latest approach carries significant weight as Al-Ahli look to rebuild their offensive line. According to Sky Switzerland, The club has reportedly requested detailed information regarding the financial and sporting requirements necessary to sign Salah.
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The vacancy left by Riyad Mahrez
This pursuit of Salah comes as a direct consequence of Mahrez’s exit from the club. The Algerian international is no longer an Al-Ahli player after both parties reached a mutual agreement to terminate his contract ahead of schedule. Such a vacuum in the squad requires a replacement of equal or greater standing in the global game.
It is understood that the contract termination cost Al-Ahli approximately €14.5 million, effectively making Mahrez a free agent. With one talismanic African winger departing, the Saudi side has wasted no time in pinpointing Salah as the ideal successor to lead their attack in the upcoming campaign.
Strategic targets in the Saudi market
While Al-Ahli have also been monitoring Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi to bolster their attacking options, Salah exists in a completely different stratosphere for the club's decision-makers. The 34-year-old forward is viewed not just as a player, but as a cultural and commercial phenomenon for the league.
Despite the interest in younger profiles like Adeyemi, Salah remains the ultimate priority. The hierarchy in Jeddah knowing that the Liverpool icon remains one of the most productive and consistent forwards in European football.
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Early stages of a blockbuster deal
At this moment, the negotiations remain in the preliminary phases. While Al-Ahli have gathered initial information concerning the player's potential demands, no official agreement has been reached between the clubs or the player's representatives.
Amidst the transfer speculation, Salah has been focused on his national team duties. He recently resumed training on Wednesday, participating in part of the team's session following a minor injury concern. Salah's return to training is a boost for Egypt, who face Australia in the last 32 on Friday.
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