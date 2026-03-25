Ajax hit by data leak as hacker could change stadium bans and assign tickets to other names

Following the alarming discovery, the Dutch giants say they have acted swiftly to patch the leaks and secure their digital perimeter. The administration reported the incident to the privacy watchdog, the Dutch Data Protection Authority, which has confirmed receiving the notification. Additionally, Ajax have filed a formal police report to pursue criminal charges against the perpetrator. An external party has been brought in to help conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident. Meanwhile, transparency remains a priority, as all individuals who became part of the data leak in any way have now been directly informed by the club.