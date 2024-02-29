Another honour for Aitana Bonmati! Barcelona & Spain star named Nations League MVP after helping La Roja to victory over France in final

GettySoham MukherjeeAnother honour for Aitana Bonmati! Barcelona & Spain star named Nations League MVP after helping La Roja to victory over France in finalAitana BonmatiSpainWomen's footballFranceUEFA Nations League AAitana Bonmati was named the MVP of the Nations League final after she inspired Spain to victory over France.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSpain beat France 2-0 in the title deciderBonmati opened the scoring Had also found the net in the semi-final against the Netherlands