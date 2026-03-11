Ahead of Bologna vs Roma, Italiano: "Gasperini is an example to everyone, our dinner..."

Vincenzo Italiano, Bologna coach, speaks at a press conference on the eve of tomorrow's match against Roma, the first leg of the Europa League round of 16, scheduled for tomorrow at 6.45 pm at the Dall'Ara.

"We've put the defeat to Verona behind us and are focused on trying to exploit some of their weaknesses. I've looked back at all our home defeats: we deserved to lose some of those games, while we could have won others. It's just one of those moments and seasons, but we still have games ahead of us to turn the season around and we'll try to do that. Our players have the right attitude, desire and focus."

"Roma are doing well: they defend solidly, concede few goals and have a striker up front who is doing very well, Malen. They are an aggressive team and we will have to be ready. In general, I fear Roma as a whole."

"I don't consider this game decisive for the season, because if we reach the quarter-finals, you'll ask me the same question. We deserved to lose against Verona. Serie A is a very difficult league and you have to be able to accept defeats. There are still ten games to go and it's too early for a final assessment."