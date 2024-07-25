Agent Jude! Is Bellingham attempting to convince England team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold to join Real Madrid while on holiday with Liverpool ace in Los Angeles?!
Jude Bellingham may be entering agent mode, with the Real Madrid star spotted dining with Blancos-linked Trent Alexander-Arnold in Los Angeles.
- England team-mates relaxing in America
- Reds defender into final year of contract
- Could hit free agency in summer of 2025