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‘Age isn’t a problem’ for Cristiano Ronaldo as 41-year-old GOAT is backed by former Portugal team-mate to ‘make a difference’ at 2026 World Cup
'He will arrive in good form'
As the 2026 World Cup approaches, questions regarding Ronaldo's longevity continue to dominate the headlines. However, former Portugal international Almeida, who shared the pitch with the five-ballon d'Or winner during the 2010 and 2014 tournaments, insists that the veteran striker is perfectly placed to lead the line in North America.
Speaking to Lusa, Almeida dismissed concerns that the Al-Nassr star might be past his prime. "The age isn't a problem, today we see many players at 39, 40, 41 years old arriving in great shape," Almeida explained. "Ronaldo prepares himself better and better and it is the competition that is missing from his curriculum and which he has been chasing for a long time. I believe he will arrive in good form."
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Evolving roles on the world stage
While the explosive speed of Ronaldo's Manchester United and early Real Madrid days may have transitioned into a more calculated approach, Almeida believes his footballing intelligence remains unmatched. The former Werder Bremen striker acknowledges that fans must adjust their expectations while still appreciating the genius of the Portuguese 'GOAT'. This experience is viewed as a vital asset for Roberto Martinez’s side as they navigate a challenging Group K featuring DR Congo, Uzbekistan, and Colombia.
"Now, we cannot expect a Ronaldo as loose as when he was 20 or 30 years old, but he is very experienced, the best of all time, and he makes the difference, without a doubt," Almeida added.
Portugal among the elite contenders
Almeida is categorising Portugal alongside heavyweights like France, Spain, Germany, Brazil, and reigning champions Argentina. He believes the squad depth available to Martinez puts them in a prime position to challenge for their first-ever world title, provided they maintain their fitness.
"The expectations are high. The Portuguese players are in the best clubs in the world, they are constantly nominated for the best in the world awards and that always carries great responsibility," Almeida noted. "I consider Portugal to be one of the candidate teams, but we must know that there are other very good ones. It depends on the conditions in which the players arrive at the competition. The players' state of mind and the freshness in their legs, after a long season, are important. The mental part too, because doing what they know is nothing new. The most important thing is physical and mental freshness."
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Trusting Martinez's tactical vision
The selection of the squad has also been a topic of debate, with Goncalo Ramos providing a different profile to Ronaldo. However, Almeida is confident that Martinez and the coaching staff have found the right balance to support their captain while ensuring the team remains competitive against diverse opposition from around the globe.
"The coach knows very well what he is going to do and has been preparing for the competition for a long time. He chose who gave him more guarantees, that is the most important thing," Almeida concluded. "He could have a more fixed striker, but Portugal never play with fixed strikers. Goncalo Ramos has been doing well and Ronaldo makes the difference from one moment to the next."
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