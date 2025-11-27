AFP
'I knew what I wanted' - Adrien Rabiot reveals failed attempts to reunite with 'winner' Max Allegri before AC Milan switch as midfielder says he shares coach's 'way of thinking'
Rabiot joins Milan after row with Rowe at Marseille
Marseille’s season began in turmoil, with off-field chaos quickly eclipsing their opening Ligue 1 defeat to Rennes. The match itself faded into the background after a violent altercation erupted between Rabiot and his ex-teammate Rowe, forcing security to step in as tensions boiled over. The incident took a disturbing turn when 17-year-old Darryl Bakola, caught in the fray, was knocked unconscious.
In the aftermath, head coach Roberto De Zerbi announced that both Rabiot and Rowe had been suspended and placed on the transfer list as part of the club’s disciplinary response. Club president Pablo Longoria condemned the episode, calling it “completely unheard of in the world of football.” Yet, in an unexpected development, De Zerbi later suggested that Rabiot could still have a future at the club.
However, Rabiot's fate had been decided the moment he got involved in a pretty intense fight with Rowe. Marseille sold him to AC Milan for peanuts, and things have been looking positive for both Les Phoceens and the France international since their parting.
- AFP
Rabiot reflects on his relationship with Allegri
Rabiot's move to Milan made a lot of sense from many angles. First of all, he was returning to the Serie A, a league where he spent five years from 2019 to 2024 before switching to Stade Velodrome. Secondly, he shares an incredible personal and professional relationship with head coach Allegri, whom he was coached by in Turin.
"He's a winner, and I like his personality, his coaching style, his passion for football, and his ambition," Rabiot told La Gazzetta dello Sport while speaking of the Italian manager "He always gives his all, and I see myself in his way of thinking. Off the pitch, he's always very positive, he cracks jokes, and he keeps us calm."
The 30-year-old also revealed that he chose to join Juventus in 2019 because Allegri was the head coach at the time, before being replaced by Maurizio Sarri the same summer. "I met him months before the end of the season and immediately liked him," he said. "When I arrived in Turin, however, he was no longer there. When he returned in 2021, we created a great relationship. On and off the pitch."
He also shared that the Milan expressed interest in signing him as a free agent in 2024. "Milan had also approached me last year, when I was a free agent, and we talked," added Rabiot. "Would the team have finished higher than eighth with me? I don't know, but given what we're doing now, I'd say I arrived at Milanello at the right time.
"The Rossoneri club also wanted me in July, when I was at Marseille, but it was difficult for me to leave. After that [dressing room fight] happened, other Italian clubs contacted me, but I knew what I wanted. Allegri told me: 'Let's see what happens...' and something really happened. I don't know how he does it, but he also foresees... the future (laughs)."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Rabiot isn't entertaining early Scudetto talks
Milan are in a great position after 12 rounds of the Serie A and have emerged as one of the early contenders to challenge Napoli's throne for the Scudetto. However, Rabiot doesn't want to get too carried away despite the Rossoneri's purple patch, which includes the recent derby win over Inter.
"Yes," the Frenchman responded when asked if it was too early to talk about the league title. "There's no point in thinking about the Scudetto: we're trying to win every game and achieve the goals we've set ourselves. The more the weeks go by, the more we see that the group has the right quality and mentality. Without injuries, we hope to be in a position to give it our chance in February-March."
He also conceded that the next eight months will be extremely for him. "I have an important year ahead of me, where I can win with both Milan and France. I hope to do that and play all the way to the World Cup final."
- Getty Images
Milan await Lazio challenge
Allegri's troops have been unbeaten in the Italian top-flight since their opening day 2-1 defeat to Cremonese. Since then, they have won seven games and drawn four. With 25 points, they sit in second position on the Serie A table. They will welcome Lazio at the San Siro on Saturday.
Advertisement