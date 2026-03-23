adidas
adidas drop ice-cold new boot pack ready for the run-in as Predators, F50s & Copas get bold new paintjobs
adidas drop 'Ice Cold Precision' pack
adidas' Ice Cold Precision' pack brings new colourways for their three flagship silos ahead of the business end of the campaign, featuring silvery greys and striking hues of blue - keeping their athletes cool as the heat cranks up across the final weeks of 2025-26.
- adidas
New ice-cool Predators
The new-look Predator arrives in icy, light grey, with the iconic fold-over tongue and three stripes in blue and neon green details bordering them, on the heel and on the logo. The boot features all the new tech you would expect, including the reimagined NANOSTRIKE+ mesh upper for striking precision, the STRIKEFRAME soleplate for traction and the POWERSPINE plate within the sole for stability.
F50 goes blue
There are nods to that colour scheme in the F50's fresh look, with the speed boot doused in electric blue and the three stripes in that same dazzling green. The FIBRETOUCH upper provides lightweight support, while the SPRINTWEB texture ensures ball control is spot on.
The Copa, meanwhile, arrives in a clean silver colourway, with the three stripes and other details in white.
- adidas
F50 vs Predator
The promotional campaign features Predator athletes Jude Bellingham, Aitana Bonmati and Raphinha, while Lionel Messi, Lamine Yamal and Trinity Rodman represent the F50, as adidas continues to encourage footballers to make their choice between their two main silos.
The 'Ice Cold Precision' pack is available to buy from March 30 from adidas and selected retailers.