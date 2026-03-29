AFP
Adi Hutter breaks silence on Tottenham job links after Igor Tudor's exit
Hutter addresses Tottenham links
Following the dismissal of Tudor at Tottenham, speculation regarding the potential appointment of Hutter has intensified. The 56-year-old manager, who has been without a club since leaving Monaco in October, decided to address the mounting rumours by releasing an official statement to the media to clarify his current professional stance.
As per Sky Sports Austria, he said: "In the last few days and weeks, I have been increasingly linked with various clubs. However, as I already said immediately after my time at Monaco, I fundamentally want to work as a head coach again at the beginning of the new season at the earliest. My stance on this topic has not changed since then."
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Spurs in turmoil after Tudor exit
The timing of Hutter's statement comes as another blow to Spurs, as a move for the Austrian tactician appears to be off the table until at least the end of the current campaign.
Tottenham made the decision to part ways with Tudor on Sunday after a disastrous seven-game stretch that failed to arrest the club's decline in the Premier League. The decision to sack Tudor followed a humiliating 3-0 home defeat against Nottingham Forest, a result that left the Londoners languishing in 17th place. Spurs are deeply embroiled in a relegation battle that few could have predicted at the start of the season.
Panic stations at Tottenham
The situation at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is becoming increasingly precarious as the season enters its final stretch. Following the loss to Forest, Spurs sit just one point above London rivals West Ham United, who occupy the final relegation spot. The lack of stability on the bench has only added to the anxiety surrounding the club's top-flight status.
The dismissal of Tudor after such a brief period reflects the desperation in the boardroom to find a solution that guarantees Premier League survival, though Hutter's reluctance suggests they may have to look elsewhere for an immediate fix.
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What’s next for Tottenham?
The Tottenham hierarchy must now pivot to other candidates who are willing to take on a short-term rescue mission. The club had hoped to secure a high-calibre replacement quickly to revitalise a squad that has looked devoid of confidence under Tudor's brief guidance.
The coaching search will likely intensify over the coming days, as the board seeks a manager capable of steering the team away from the bottom three. Spurs will be back in Premier League action away at Sunderland on April 12.