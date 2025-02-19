LookmanGetty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Ademola Lookman blasted as 'one of the worst penalty takers I've ever seen' by Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini following shock Champions League exit

A. LookmanA. GasperiniAtalanta vs Club BrugesAtalantaClub BrugesChampions League

Ademola Lookman was blasted as "one of the worst penalty takers" by Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini following their shock Champions League exit.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Club Brugge thrashed Atalanta 3-1 to seal RO16 berth
  • Lookman scuffed his effort from the spot
  • Gasperini did not want the Nigerian to take the penalty
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Stan Sport AU logo

Who will be the topscorer of 24/25 UEFA Champions League?

Stan Sport AU logo
1042 Votes
Every match from the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League streams on Stan Sport ad-free, live and on demand
Learn More

Next matches