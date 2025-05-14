AC Milan winning the Coppa Italia might save their season - but star-studded squad is primed for a rebuild as Rafael Leao, Theo Hernandez and more edge towards summer sales

There will be sweeping changes at San Siro this summer even if the Rossoneri beat Bologna at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday

Almost exactly a year ago, Juventus parted company with Massimiliano Allegri in highly acrimonious circumstances just two days after winning the Coppa Italia. If recent reports are to be believed, Sergio Conceicao and AC Milan will also go their separate ways after Wednesday's final against Bologna - no matter the result at the Stadio Olimpico.

Defeat would obviously make the Portuguese's exit inevitable. Conceicao may have a contract until 2026, but Milan reserve the right to cancel the agreement this summer, which would become something of a formality if the Rossoneri fail to take the edge off a calamitous Serie A campaign by winning a major honour. However, it's also been claimed that the former Porto boss will resign even if he adds the Coppa Italia to the Supercoppa Italiana he won just days after replacing Paulo Fonseca as coach in January, having been left bitterly frustrated by constant speculation over his future and numerous reports that Allegri, rather coincidentally, is one of the many coaches being considered as his possible successor.

Unsurprisingly, the man himself is keeping his cards very close to his chest, insisting that he will only speak about his future when the time is right, but it seems highly unlikely that Conceicao will still be in the Milan hotseat for the start of next season - especially with a new sporting director on the way.

Article continues below

Indeed, with the Rossoneri sitting eighth in the Serie A standings and almost certain to miss out on Champions League football next season, this is expected to be a summer of sweeping changes at San Siro. Several high-profile loanees are almost certain to leave, but the big fear among the fans is that some of the club's most valuable assets may also be sold to fund a comprehensive - and expensive - overhaul of a squad that was meant to challenge for the title this year...