USMNT star Christian Pulisic and AC Milan survive thrilling Europa League clash vs Rennes! Benjamin Bourigeaud's hat-trick not enough as Ligue 1 side fall short in comeback attempt
Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah and AC Milan survived a Europa League clash with Rennes, with a 3-0 first-leg win enough to overcome a loss Thursday.
- Milan fall 3-2 but win 5-3 victory via aggregate
- Pulsiic and Musah started match
- Europa Leauge draw set for Friday