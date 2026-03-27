AC Milan consider bringing former Serie A top scorer back to Italy amid talks with striker's agent

Milan have taken the first formal steps toward a potential summer overhaul by initiating contact with the entourage of Retegui, according to Calcionews24. Sporting director Igli Tare reportedly met with agent Alessandro Moggi in Milano to discuss the feasibility of bringing the Italy international back to Serie A.

While the meeting serves as a foundational "fact-finding" mission, no official bid has been submitted to Al-Qadsiah. The club is currently analyzing the logistics of the deal as they look to inject proven firepower into an offensive unit that has struggled for consistency throughout the current campaign.