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AC Milan star Luka Modric undergoes surgery on fractured cheekbone as World Cup update delivered by Croatia boss
Surgery completed after San Siro clash
Modric has gone under the knife following a serious facial injury sustained in AC Milan’s 0-0 draw with Juventus on Sunday, as reported by The Independent. The 40-year-old, who has been a mainstay for the Rossoneri this season, was involved in a heavy clash of heads with Bianconeri star Manuel Locatelli while competing for an aerial ball at the San Siro.
The veteran midfielder was forced to leave the field with just 10 minutes remaining on the clock. Despite being in visible discomfort, Modric remained on the touchline until the final whistle. Subsequent medical tests confirmed a fracture to his left cheekbone, necessitating immediate surgical intervention to repair the damage.
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Croatia boss provides fitness update
The timing of the injury is particularly cruel for the Croatia captain, who is preparing for his fifth and potentially final World Cup appearance. However, national team manager Zlatko Dalic has offered an optimistic outlook on his star man's recovery.
"I've been talking to Luka, and wished him a successful surgery and a quality and speedy recovery," Dalic stated. "I am convinced that he will do everything to be ready for the World Cup, and we'll provide full support. I am confident that the recovery will go according to plan and that Luka, as team captain, will lead us at another major competition this summer."
Milan season likely over for veteran
While the World Cup remains the long-term goal, Modric's domestic campaign appears to be at an end. AC Milan currently sit third in the Serie A standings, trailing leaders Inter by 12 points with only four games left to play. Given the nature of the surgery and the required healing time, it is highly unlikely he will feature in the final stretch of the season. The injury brings a premature close to what has been an impressive personal campaign for the former Real Madrid man. Modric has defied his age this term, having started 32 of 34 league matches for Milan. His contract is set to expire this summer, though he does possess an option to extend his stay for a further year.
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What comes next?
Croatia are scheduled to begin their Group L campaign against England on June 17, followed by matches against Ghana and Panama. If Modric recovers in time, it is expected that he will need to wear a protective carbon-fibre mask to prevent further issues. This has become a common sight in modern football for players returning from facial fractures.
The Croatian Federation remains hopeful that their leader will be back to full fitness within the seven-week window before the tournament kicks off. For a player who has already participated in four previous editions, this summer represents a final opportunity to grace the biggest stage in football. All eyes will now be on his rehabilitation process as the World Cup countdown continues.