AC Milan sack Massimiliano Allegri and entire sporting hierarchy after failing to secure Champions League with coach expected to replace Antonio Conte at Napoli

The club’s ownership did not hold back in their assessment of a season that promised much but ultimately delivered nothing. Despite sitting in the top two for the majority of the year, a late-season collapse proved fatal for Allegri and his editorial colleagues. The frustration was palpable in an official statement released by the club explaining the decision after the Rossoneri failed to seal a spot in Europe's premier competition, instead settling for a Europa League spot.

“After the disappointment of last year, the mandate ownership set for the club was to return to the Champions League and to establish a foundation for winning consistently at the top of Serie A,” the club said in a statement. “For the majority of this season, we were in the top two positions in Serie A, with a credible shot at competing for the Scudetto. The final stretch was completely inconsistent with the performance up to that point, with last night’s disappointing loss in the final game turning the season into an unequivocal failure.”