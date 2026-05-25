AFP
AC Milan sack Massimiliano Allegri and entire sporting hierarchy after failing to secure Champions League with coach expected to replace Antonio Conte at Napoli
Major shake-up at Milan
In a ruthless move that has sent shockwaves through Italian football, AC Milan owners RedBird Capital have initiated a wholesale clear-out of the club’s leadership. Alongside the dismissal of Allegri, the club confirmed that chief executive officer Giorgio Furlani, sporting director Igli Tare, and technical director Geoffrey Moncada have all been relieved of their duties.
The decision follows a dramatic final day in Serie A, where a 2-1 defeat to Cagliari left the Rossoneri in fifth place, meaning they will compete in the Europa League next season. It marks a significant regression for the club, who have now failed to reach Europe’s premier competition in two consecutive seasons after a previously successful four-year run of qualification.
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Ownership labels campaign an unequivocal failure
The club’s ownership did not hold back in their assessment of a season that promised much but ultimately delivered nothing. Despite sitting in the top two for the majority of the year, a late-season collapse proved fatal for Allegri and his editorial colleagues. The frustration was palpable in an official statement released by the club explaining the decision after the Rossoneri failed to seal a spot in Europe's premier competition, instead settling for a Europa League spot.
“After the disappointment of last year, the mandate ownership set for the club was to return to the Champions League and to establish a foundation for winning consistently at the top of Serie A,” the club said in a statement. “For the majority of this season, we were in the top two positions in Serie A, with a credible shot at competing for the Scudetto. The final stretch was completely inconsistent with the performance up to that point, with last night’s disappointing loss in the final game turning the season into an unequivocal failure.”
The final blow to Allegri’s second act
Allegri’s second stint at San Siro was intended to restore the club to its former glory, recalling his success during his first reign between 2010 and 2014 when he secured the Scudetto. However, the 58-year-old native of Livorno was unable to replicate that magic, lasting just one season in his return to the Milan dugout.
The final blow came as Milan were pipped to the top four by Como, whose 4-1 thrashing of Cremonese allowed them to leapfrog the Rossoneri. For a manager who boasts five Scudetti and five Coppa Italia titles from his legendary time at Juventus, this represents a rare and humbling stain on a highly decorated managerial CV.
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Uncertainty looms as Milan seek new direction
With the entire sporting department now vacant, Milan face a summer of immense transition. The departure of Furlani, Tare, and Moncada alongside Allegri suggests that RedBird Capital is looking for a complete cultural reset to bridge the gap between their lofty ambitions and the team's on-pitch performances.
The club concluded its statement by saying: "Further announcements regarding new appointments will be communicated as soon as they are finalised, with the goal of having a structure ready ahead of the next season."