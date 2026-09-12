'They talk a lot!' - AC Milan boss Ruben Amorim launches fresh attack on Man Utd legends following disastrous Old Trafford spell

United’s most prominent media voices featured heavily during Sir Alex Ferguson's glittering reign, a period defined by domestic dominance and regular Champions League football. However, the current reality in Manchester is drastically different, with the club enduring a 13-year league title drought and struggling to establish themselves among Europe's elite.

Before Amorim was dismissed, Scholes stated the coach was not "the right man" and did not "get the club". At the time, the Portuguese tactician responded by claiming the legends judged the current setup unfairly.

"I think it's normal," he said prior to his exit. "I think it's a fact that me, as a manager of Manchester United, I think we are underachieving. We should have more points, especially this season. So I take that naturally.

"Sometimes they don't have all the information and they see Manchester United with the standards that they lived here, always winning. So it's hard for them to see their club in this situation."



