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FBL-EUR-C3-SALZBURG-MILANAFP
Yosua Arya

AC Milan player ratings vs RB Salzburg: Alphadjo Cisse produces clinical hat-trick as Ruben Amorim's tactical shifts pay off

Player ratings
AC Milan
Salzburg vs AC Milan
Salzburg
Europa League

AC Milan bounced back in the Europa League with a dominant 4-0 victory over RB Salzburg, powered by a sublime hat-trick from Alphadjo Cisse. Despite a late red card for Filippo Terracciano, Ruben Amorim's side displayed tactical superiority at the Red Bull Arena.

AC Milan delivered a statement performance in the Europa League, dismantling Salzburg 4-0 with a display of high-octane transitional play and clinical finishing. Ruben Amorim’s tactical decision to utilise a fluid 3-4-2-1 structure reaped immediate rewards, as the Rossoneri overwhelmed their hosts in the first half.

The primary protagonist was Cisse, who exploited gaps in the Salzburg backline to secure a first-half brace before completing his hat-trick shortly after the interval, effectively ending the contest as a competitive spectacle.

While the scoreline suggests total comfort, the match was not without its complications. They had to navigate the final stages with ten men following Terracciano’s late dismissal. Nevertheless, the introduction of Goncalo Ramos off the bench added further gloss to the result, as he capitalised on an Ardon Jashari assist to make it four. This victory rights the ship for Milan in their European campaign, demonstrating the depth and tactical flexibility of Amorim’s squad.

GOAL rates AC Milan's players from Red Bull Arena...

  • FC Salzburg v AC Milan - UEFA Europa League 2026/27 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Mike Maignan - 7/10:

    The Frenchman was largely a spectator for long periods but remained alert when called upon. He made 2 saves to preserve his clean sheet and acted as a vital auxiliary playmaker, helping Milan bypass the Salzburg press with his precise distribution. His positioning ensured Salzburg's 14 total shots resulted in very few high-value opportunities.

    Fikayo Tomori - 7/10:

    The defensive leader until his withdrawal in the 67th minute. Tomori’s recovery pace was essential in neutralising Haris Tabakovic. He completed his duties with minimal fuss, ensuring the defensive line remained compact during Salzburg's brief spells of possession.

    Koni De Winter - 7/10:

    Stationed on the center of the back three, De Winter provided a sturdy platform. He was disciplined in his recovery runs and showed good anticipation to intercept Salzburg’s vertical passes. His presence allowed the wing-backs to push high, knowing the channel was covered.

    Strahinja Pavlovic - 8/10:

    A dominant physical display against his former club. Pavlovic won the majority of his aerial duels and was aggressive in stepping out of the defensive line to snuff out danger. He remained on the pitch until the 81st minute, providing the grit required in a hostile away environment.

  • FC Salzburg v AC Milan - UEFA Europa League 2026/27 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Omari Hutchinson - 7/10:

    Hutchinson was a livewire in the early exchanges, providing the assist for the opening goal in the 15th minute. His pace in transition caused significant problems for the Salzburg full-backs.

    Ardon Jashari - 8/10:

    A metronomic presence in the heart of the pitch. Jashari controlled the tempo of the game and demonstrated excellent vision to record the assist for Goncalo Ramos in the 72nd minute. His ability to shield the back three while initiating attacks was central to Milan's dominance.

    Adrien Rabiot - 8/10:

    The experienced Frenchman brought balance and drive to the midfield. He was the architect for the third goal, providing the assist for Alphadjo Cisse just four minutes after the restart. His tactical intelligence allowed Milan to win the midfield battle convincingly before he was rested in the 60th minute.

    Davide Bartesaghi - 8/10:

    Operating as a marauding wing-back, Bartesaghi was highly influential in the final third during the first half. He provided a brilliant assist for Cisse’s second goal in the 33rd minute, timing his overlap to perfection.

  • FBL-EUR-C3-SALZBURG-MILANAFP

    Attack

    Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 7/10:

    Played in a more advanced role, Loftus-Cheek used his frame to hold up the ball and link play between the lines. While he didn't register a goal or assist, his vertical runs dragged Salzburg's defenders out of position, creating the space that others exploited.

    Francesco Camarda - 6/10:

    The youngster worked hard in the pressing phase, occupying the central defenders to allow Cisse more freedom. While he didn't get many sights of goal himself, his unselfish movement was a key component of Milan’s attacking patterns before his 60th-minute substitution.

    Alphadjo Cisse - 10/10:

    A perfect performance from the forward. Cisse was clinical, scoring in the 15th, 33rd, and 49th minutes to claim the match ball. His movement was sublime, constantly finding the blind side of the defenders.

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  • FC Salzburg v AC Milan - UEFA Europa League 2026/27 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Goncalo Ramos - 8/10:

    Came on in the 60th minute and maintained the team's offensive intensity. He found the net in the 72nd minute with a composed finish, showing why he is such a valuable asset even when coming off the bench.

    Luka Modric - 7/10:

    Introduced for the final half-hour to provide veteran composure. He helped Milan navigate the period following the red card, keeping the ball under pressure and managing the clock effectively.

    Christian Pulisic - 6/10:

    Brought on in the 60th minute to offer a different threat out wide. He kept the Salzburg defence occupied, though the game's tempo slowed down significantly after his arrival.

    Filippo Terracciano - 4/10:

    A difficult evening for the substitute. Entering the fray in the 67th minute, he was shown a straight red card in the 84th minute, leaving his teammates a man down for the closing stages. A lapse in judgement that marred an otherwise perfect night for the club.

    Sankhoun Diawara - N/A:

    A late sub in the 81st minute.

    Ruben Amorim - 9/10:

    Amorim's tactical blueprint worked to perfection. The decision to rotate heavily and deploy a 3-4-2-1 caught Salzburg off guard. His instructions to exploit the wide areas led directly to the first two goals, and his side's defensive organisation limited the hosts to speculative efforts.

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