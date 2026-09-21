AC Milan manager Ruben Amorim admits Manchester United tactical mistakes and promises formation changes

Following a 3-0 victory against Lecce on Sunday, Amorim spoke to Gazzetta dello Sport about his recent tactical evolution. The manager endured a difficult 14-month spell at Manchester United, where his reliance on a three-at-the-back formation ultimately led to his dismissal after winning just 24 of his 63 matches.

However, AC Milan have seen a different approach. After tweaking his system to a back four against Lecce, Amorim stated: "I can't repeat my mistakes from Manchester. If we don't have the characteristics to play a certain way, we have to adapt."