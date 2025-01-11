Manchester City v Feyenoord - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD5Getty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

AC Milan want Kyle Walker! Serie A side 'confident' of landing Man City star after England defender asks to leave Man City

K. WalkerAC MilanTransfersManchester CityPremier LeagueSerie A

AC Milan are "confident" of landing Kyle Walker after the England defender told Manchester City he wants a move.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Walker was dropped for FA Cup fixture
  • Guardiola revealed defender has asked to leave
  • Milan are preparing a bid for the right-back
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱