AC Milan want a discount on Kyle Walker! Serie A giants ready to sign loanee permanently if Man City drop their price as they plan sale of ex-Tottenham star after just one season

AC Milan do not count on Emerson Royal anymore and will look to sell him this summer to buy Kyle Walker for a discounted price from Manchester City.

  • Milan keen on signing Walker permanently from City
  • Want a discount on the agreed fee
  • Rossoneri planning to sell out-of-favour Emerson Royal
