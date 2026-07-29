AC Milan deny claims Franco Baresi has passed away with Italy legend in 'delicate' stage

The Italian giants moved to shut down the speculation with a formal statement released via their official channels. The club expressed frustration at the speed with which the unfounded information spread, leading to unnecessary distress for fans and those close to the former captain. The club was clear that the reports had no basis in reality and urged for an immediate end to the speculation.

“AC Milan denies the false reports concerning Franco Baresi that have begun circulating in recent minutes,” the official statement read. “Franco is going through a difficult and delicate time, and the Club stands firmly alongside him and his family. We urge everyone to respect their privacy and refrain from spreading entirely unfounded information.