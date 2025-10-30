AC Milan consider Joshua Zirkzee bid in January to replace struggling Santiago Gimenez but Roma forward lined up as alternative to Man Utd outcast

A striker’s worth is ultimately measured in goals, and Gimenez’s current numbers make grim reading. In nine Serie A appearances this season, the Argentine forward hasn’t scored once. This is despite the forward accumulating many chances in the final third of the pitch. His only two goals of the season came in the Coppa Italia win over Lecce, offering little comfort in Milan’s domestic campaign.

Gimenez joined Milan in January 2025 for €28.5 million after an excellent run at Feyenoord, where he scored 65 goals in 105 games. But Serie A’s tactical rigidity and physical duels have exposed weaknesses in his positioning and link-up play. Against Atalanta, he didn’t register a single shot or key pass while against Pisa, he lost majority of his duels and completed just 18 successful passes in 75 minutes.

Despite coach Massimiliano Allegri’s backing and defending Gimenez claiming he has "a big hand defensively", Milan’s patience is wearing thin. The club looks good on paper but hasn't been to convert their chances on pitch highlighting the lack of cutting edge that Gimenez was supposed to fix.

The Serie A giants are reportedly considering a move for United forward Zirkzee in the January window and also have a contingency plan to sign Dovbyk if things take an unexpected turn, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.