Pulisic Loftus-Cheek AC Milan 2023-24Getty Images
Aditya Gokhale

AC Milan aim to reunite another Chelsea player with USMNT star Christian Pulisic & Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Christian PulisicRuben Loftus-CheekAC MilanSerie ACarney ChukwuemekaYoussouf FofanaChelseaMonacoPremier LeagueLigue 1Transfers

AC Milan are looking to hit the ground running under Paulo Fonseca next season and they have two names on their shortlist to kick-off their summer.

  • AC Milan looking to make new signings
  • Chelsea's Chukwuemeka on the shortlist
  • Monaco's Fofana also atop the list for Fonseca
