AC Milan aiming to finalise Kyle Walker transfer 'early this week' with Zlatan Ibrahimovic playing key role in talks as first-team role awaits for Man City star alongside Christian Pulisic & Co
Kyle Walker's transfer to AC Milan looks to be edging closer with Zlatan Ibrahimovic aiming to finalise a move in the next few days.
- Walker close to signing for AC Milan
- Asked Pep Guardiola to leave in January
- Ibrahimovic leading negotiations