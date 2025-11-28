AFP
'Absolutely unacceptable' - Wesley Sneijder blasts Go Ahead Eagles star for offensive gesture mocking Angelo Stiller's nose but Stuttgart chief plays down issue
Edvardsen mocks Stiller in Stuttgart's win over Eagles
What should have been a routine European fixture turned volatile in the 73rd minute when Go Ahead Eagles substitute Edvardsen fouled Atakan Karazor before provoking Stiller with a mocking gesture, repeatedly pointing at his nose. The moment ignited chaos. Stuttgart players immediately confronted the Swede, a scuffle broke out, and referee Mohammed Al-Hakim struggled to restore order amid shoving, shouting and rising tempers.
Stiller himself was visibly furious, arguing with Edvardsen and the referee before both players were cautioned. The tension briefly halted the flow of the game, but its emotional weight lingered. Former Dutch star Sneijder, working as an pundit for Ziggo Sport, condemned the act sharply: “I find it sad. Such things are absolutely unacceptable.” His words echoed the dominant sentiment across social media, where the clip spread rapidly.
Stuttgart refuses to escalate matters amid Stiller incident
Despite the incident’s intensity, Stuttgart chose restraint as their official stance. Sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth, speaking after the match, declined to fuel the controversy further.
"I saw it, but from a distance it was still difficult for me to assess. It's about Europa League points for Deventer just as it is for us," he said. "So if emotions are running high and then quickly subside, and the referee takes the right measures, then it's not all that big of a deal. Therefore, everything's fine."
Stuttgart’s intention was to move past the flashpoint quickly, focusing instead on their strong European campaign. Stiller, substituted in the 80th minute, received visible support from teammates, and the squad regained composure almost instantly.
After five matches in the Europa League, the Bundesliga club stand 12th in the table with three wins and two defeats. However, the differences in points aren't much with top spot holder Lyon on 12 points while Stuttgart are on nine.
Stuttgart demolish Go Ahead Eagles in important Europa clash
The team delivered one of their most complete European performances of the season, dismantling the Go Ahead Eagles 4-0 at De Adelaarshorst. Jamie Leweling opened the scoring in the 20th minute after pouncing on a defensive error, then doubled the lead at the 35-minute mark with a composed finish. Bilal El Khannouss extended the advantage in the 59th minute, and Badredine Bouanani sealed the result deep into stoppage time.
The win moved Stuttgart to nine points pushing them back into contention for a Europa League top-eight finish. Their broader season only strengthens the optimism: Stuttgart sit fifth in the Bundesliga with seven wins from 11 matches.
The team also continue to rely heavily on Stiller, whose evolution into one of Europe’s most sought-after midfielders is becoming impossible to ignore. Even amid transfer speculation, Wohlgemuth maintains composure.
“He has a contract with us. It’s far too early to speculate about that… Of course, one or two clubs will have had their eye on him. He's having an outstanding season. Maybe he'll even play in a World Cup, we'll see. We're happy he's with us."
What comes next for Stuttgart?
Stuttgart's form across competitions suggests a squad capable not only of competing but also of evolving into a consistent presence in major continental fixtures with clash against Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich on December 6.
For Stiller, his storyline remains one of the season’s most intriguing subplots. Bayern, Borussia Dortmund, and Premier League clubs continue to monitor him closely. Yet Stuttgart insist they will handle the growing interest without distraction. Internally, they acknowledge the attention is natural given the midfielder’s exceptional season, but outwardly they maintain a steady, controlled approach.
