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Kylian Mbappe - كيليان مبابيKooora
Karim Malim

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A thorn in Mbappé’s side… The rematch exposes Real Madrid’s crisis

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Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich
Real Madrid
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K. Mbappe
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Germany
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Kylian under pressure

The Santiago Bernabéu is set to host one of the most thrilling clashes in European football when Real Madrid take on Bayern Munich on Tuesday evening in the first leg of the 2025–26 Champions League quarter-finals.

The Bavarian giants reached this stage after overcoming Atalanta in the round of 16, whilst Real Madrid continued their continental journey by eliminating Manchester City in a gruelling encounter that reaffirmed the Royal Club’s character on the big nights.

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    A targeted fast is causing concern

    Kylian Mbappé goes into the match clearly frustrated, having failed to score for Real Madrid for a full two months. Ironically, his next opponent, Bayern Munich, is the very same team that denied him the Champions League title when he was a Paris Saint-Germain player, according to the Spanish newspaper ‘AS’.

    Aside from the impressive statistics he has achieved this season, scoring 38 goals, the current reality raises serious questions: Mbappé is no longer the attacking solution everyone expected. His last goal dates back to 8 February against Valencia in La Liga, and since then, his impact has declined significantly.

    What is most striking is that Real Madrid’s best spell under Arbeloa came in the French star’s absence, with the team securing five consecutive wins before losing to Real Mallorca, raising serious questions about his compatibility with the current system.

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  • Real Madrid shine without their star player

    During Mbappé’s absence, the Royal side managed to reshape its playing identity, relying on numerical strength in midfield—particularly following the emergence of Federico Valverde and the influence of Ibrahim Díaz—alongside more balanced tactical roles.

    The plan seemed clear: Mbappé’s return to the starting line-up at the expense of Díaz, whilst maintaining the team’s cohesion, which had improved in his absence. Indeed, there were positive signs during the first half against Mallorca, before things became more complicated later on.

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  • RCD Mallorca v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    The Game of Missed Opportunities

    Against Mallorca, Mbappé wasn’t entirely poor; in fact, he had a good first half, moving energetically and taking six shots, three of which were on target. However, goalkeeper Leo Roman saved all his attempts, leaving him still goalless.

    Although his place in the starting line-up remains secure, the need to regain his scoring touch has become urgent, particularly given the team’s decline in overall and defensive performance when he plays.

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  • The mystery of attacking harmony

    The crisis is further complicated when Mbappé shares the front line with Vinícius Júnior, as the pair put in a lacklustre performance against Mallorca, posing no real threat. A third element can be added to this puzzle: Jude Bellingham, who has recently returned from injury.

    Despite his return, Arbeloa has made it clear that Bellingham will not be ready to start against Bayern, meaning the attacking burden will fall heavily on the duo of Vinícius and Mbappé.

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  • FC Bayern München v Paris Saint-Germain: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions LeagueGetty Images Sport

    The European Revenge Test

    The clash with Bayern Munich holds special significance for Mbappé, as it represents an opportunity for revenge against an opponent who has repeatedly dealt him the bitter blow of elimination, both in the 2020 final and in other encounters whilst wearing the Paris Saint-Germain shirt.

    Nevertheless, the French star also knows how to find the net against the German giants, having scored three goals in seven previous encounters.

    Real Madrid go into this clash facing a real test: can they maintain their team balance with their three stars in the line-up? And will Mbappé rediscover his scoring touch at the crucial moment?

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