A surprise recommendation... Bruno Fernandes names his successor at Manchester United

Manchester United are gearing up for a busy summer in the transfer market, with the Red Devils’ management keen to strengthen the squad and secure the future of their midfield.
Reports in the British newspaper "The Mirror" have revealed that the team captain, Portuguese Bruno Fernandes, has nominated a young player from the Premier League as his potential successor at Old Trafford.
Free transfers... Real Madrid and Barcelona duo top the golden line-up
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