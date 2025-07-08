'A massive lesson for us' - Mauricio Pochettino's USMNT is a work in progress - and from culture to quality to trust, the 2025 Gold Cup run proved coach is learning

Pochettino could fill a textbook with the lessons learned during this Gold Cup run - GOAL looks at the top five

From the start, Mauricio Pochettino and the members of the U.S. men's national team said the principal objective this summer was to win the Gold Cup. And while that was accurate, it doesn't tell the entire story. The Gold Cup, in many ways, was a means to an end.

The USMNT didn't win the Gold Cup. But here's what Pochettino and his pieced-together USMNT squad DID do: they learned. There were easy lessons and thorny lessons and painful lessons, but all that knowledge applied to preparations for the predominant goal: the 2026 World Cup.

In the end, the U.S. fell short, losing to Mexico 2-1 in the Gold Cup final. Ultimately, that may not be the worst thing in the world.

Article continues below

That will depend on what comes next. Can the U.S. convert lessons into execution? Or will the negative moments linger on the buildup to the World Cup? This summer was equal parts foundation building and drama, but which of those two will win out in the long run?

"I think it's been a massive lesson for us, and I think that is priceless," Pochettino said after the final. "I think this was an amazing tournament to realize that way that we want to grow and that is the way that, I think, we are going to find a way to compete better and better and be very competitive in the ways we want to be. It's a very painful night because, when you lose a trophy or a game, it's really painful.

"But the most important thing is for us to have our heads up because I think this tournament was fantastic. I think we can keep going. That is the way we build our journey into the World Cup. And I have no doubt we are going to be really, really competitive."

Pochettino could fill a textbook with the lessons learned during this Gold Cup run. GOAL looks at the top five.