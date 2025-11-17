'A f*cking disgrace!' - Serhou Guirassy's brother hits out as Borussia Dortmund star misses out on African Footballer of the Year podium

Karamba meticulously listed his brother's impressive statistics and accolades from 2025 to underscore the perceived injustice of his exclusion. Guirassy finished as the joint top scorer in the Champions League with 13 goals, a remarkable feat against Europe's elite. He also ended the Bundesliga campaign as its second-highest goalscorer.

Furthermore, the Guinean international was the top scorer at the FIFA Club World Cup and was recognised as the top African goalscorer of 2025 across all competitions. His consistent form also earned him a nomination for FIFA's Best Striker award and a respectable 21st-place ranking in the Ballon d’Or.

Since joining Borussia Dortmund from Stuttgart in the summer of 2024 for €18 million (£15m/$19m), Guirassy has enjoyed a sensational debut campaign. He has registered an astonishing 38 goals in 50 appearances across all competitions during this period, establishing himself as one of Europe’s most prolific forwards. This season, he has continued his goal-scoring form with seven goals in 15 appearances in all competitions, including five goals in nine Bundesliga matches, and one goal and three assists in four Champions League appearances.