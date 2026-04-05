A comparison reveals the truth… Why do Arbeloa’s mistakes seem more serious than Alonso’s defeats?

The newspaper *ElDesmarque* noted that one of the key differences between Alonso’s and Arbeloa’s careers lies in the calibre of the opponents against whom they suffered defeats.

Alonso suffered defeats in major matches, most notably the 5-2 loss in the capital derby against Atlético Madrid, the 2-0 defeat at the Santiago Bernabéu against Celta Vigo, as well as his European defeat against Liverpool at Anfield by a score of 1-0, and 2-1 to Manchester City, as well as the 3-2 defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final, a defeat that hastened his departure.

In contrast, Arbeloa’s defeats came against lesser-ranked sides, losing 4-2 to Benfica in the Champions League, 2-1 to Osasuna in La Liga, and 1-0 to Getafe (his only home defeat), as well as a 2-1 defeat to Real Mallorca, and finally a 3-2 defeat to Albacete in the Copa del Rey, in his first match with the team.

In terms of statistics, Xabi Alonso averages 2.24 points per match, compared to just 2.17 for Arbeloa – a slight difference in figures, but one that carries significant implications in terms of performance and consistency.