A closer look at the Netherlands’ style of play: this could be Ronald Koeman’s biggest pitfall ahead of the World Cup

This means that, on the other side, the full-back drops deeper and plays on the inside, sometimes acting as a third centre-back. This extra defender is sometimes also provided by one of the defensive midfielders. In practice, this means that Frenkie de Jong often drops deep and gets involved in the build-up play.

Ons Oranje

Photo: Dumfries is once again positioned as a sort of winger, whilst Micky van de Ven plays as a left-back, slightly deeper and on the inside. In doing so, he acts as a sort of third centre-back.

This approach seemed to work well in phases against Norway, particularly because Koopmeiners and Tijjani Reijnders – and later Simons – were able to get into space between the lines. Norway, in their 4-4-2, wanted to maintain a +1 at the back, as in the example below. If no pairs are formed and one-on-one situations must be avoided, the central channel must be closed at all costs. Mistakes are more likely to be made there, especially when the tempo is high and the play switches flanks quickly, as in the example below. In that situation, the first step is to check whether a free man can be played into the centre, after which the ball is moved quickly to the other side. Dumfries is found and can play Koopmeiners free in the centre.

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