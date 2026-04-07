A closer look at the Netherlands’ style of play: this could be Ronald Koeman’s biggest pitfall ahead of the World Cup

But the main problem, it seems, lies in the predictability of his approach. Many opponents are now familiar with Koeman’s style of play and adapt accordingly, often by fielding a five-man defence, which makes it easier to form pairs in midfield. Some teams, such as Poland in the example below, take this to the extreme and dig in as well. Koeman does not yet seem to have found an answer to this, certainly against slightly better opponents.
Ziggo Sport
Photo: Poland can easily create link-ups thanks to the five-man defence (the front line is now tied to a direct opponent).
The central defender on the left can now easily mark Simons thanks to the five-man defence, whilst Poland’s full-back can shut down Dumfries. Moreover, the spaces are tight and the central channel is closed, meaning Reijnders, Simons and Depay can barely be reached.
The passing lane to Dumfries is often still open, but then he finds himself in a one-on-one situation in a tight space. That is not where the Inter defender’s strength lies. In such a situation, the question is whether it would not be better to position a winger on the flank, with a full-back on the inside – a role that Jurriën Timber, for example, could fulfil.