According to a report by Sky, centre-back Edmond Tapsoba is now also considering leaving Leverkusen.
Translated by
A clear goal has been set: Bayer 04 Leverkusen’s next star player apparently wants to leave
According to reports, the 27-year-old is determined to leave Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the current season. B04 are said to be open to such a move, provided an interested club pays the appropriate transfer fee.
The Premier League is cited as Tapsoba’s preferred destination. There were already rumours of a departure last summer, but at the time a transfer fell through due to the €50 million transfer fee demanded by Bayer.
- Getty Images Sport
Leverkusen are reportedly asking for €40 million for Tapsoba
It is now reported that Leverkusen are seeking around €40 million for the centre-back, whose contract with the club runs until 30 June 2028. This is said to be their bottom line; they are unwilling to let the 27-year-old leave for less than that.
Tapsoba moved from Vitoria Guimaraes to Leverkusen in January 2020 and quickly established himself as an indispensable first-team regular. In the 2023/24 season, when B04 won the double of the league title and the DFB-Pokal, he was one of the key players.
So far this season, Tapsoba has made 36 appearances across all competitions. He has scored four goals himself and set up two more.
Edmond Tapsoba: Performance statistics 25/26
Matches
Goals
Assists
36
4
2