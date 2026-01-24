'A chance to test ourselves against a top-quality opponent' - USWNT set for three-game April test against Japan

All three matches will be played at venues that are home to National Women’s Soccer League clubs, with PayPal Park hosting Bay FC, Lumen Field hosting Seattle Reign FC, and DICK’S Sporting Goods Park hosting Denver Summit during its inaugural season. The Commerce City match will mark another milestone for DICK’S Sporting Goods Park, which will host a USWNT fixture in the first season of the expansion Denver Summit, who recently announced the signing of U.S. captain Lindsey Heaps, set to join the club this summer.

The venues are also home to Major League Soccer clubs - the San Jose Earthquakes, Seattle Sounders FC, and Colorado Rapids - all of whom have won MLS Cup titles.