Two-time reigning NWSL MVP and Golden Boot winner Temwa Chawinga renews KC Current contract through 2029

The Kansas City Current have extended Temwa Chawinga's contract through 2029, the club announced on Monday.

Chawinga is the most prolific goal scorer in the National Women's Soccer League over the past two years. She signed with the Current in 2024, scoring 20 regular season goals in her debut season and then 15 goals last year. She already has seven goals this season which is tied for second in the league. On top of scoring goals and winning the Golden Boot two years in a row, she's also racked up MVP honors back-to-back.

In total, Chawinga has scored 42 goals, chipped in 11 assists and has also scored 15 game-winning goals across her 56 appearences for the Current. Including the postseason, she has recorded 47 goals and 12 assists.

This contract extension comes just a week after the Current traded forward Ally Sentnor to Angel City FC for a $850,000 in intra-league funds.



