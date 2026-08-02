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'Not in a position to give lessons' - Tebas tears into Florentino Perez after Real Madrid's FIFA statement
Tebas labels Perez 'the not-so-superior being'
The long-standing feud between Tebas and Perez has reached a new boiling point following Real Madrid's public reaction to FIFA's internal policy shifts.
After Los Blancos issued a statement supporting the decision to halt the privatisation of World Cup rights, Tebas took to social media to deliver a sharp rebuttal. Titling his response "The not-so-superior being," a clear play on Perez's "superior being" nickname in Spain, the La Liga chief did not hold back.
Tebas was particularly pointed in his questioning of the club's background activities, asking: "By the way, why has it taken so long to respond? What was Anas doing in New York during the week of the final? And is it a coincidence that, apparently, JP Morgan was also involved in this operation, as happened with the Super League?"
While he admitted the first part of Madrid’s text was "impeccable" regarding FIFA’s inability to unilaterally dispose of future income, he quickly pivoted to attacking what he perceives as hypocrisy from the Real Madrid president.
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The hypocrisy of the CVC comparison
A major point of contention in Real Madrid's original message was their comparison between FIFA’s abandoned plan and La Liga's CVC deal. Madrid has consistently opposed the CVC agreement, which saw most Spanish clubs trade a percentage of future broadcasting revenues for immediate investment.
In their latest statement, the club argued that "Any initiative aimed at seizing football's future revenues without bearing the responsibilities that result from them is unacceptable, and it should never be proposed again in any form," specifically referencing the deal struck by the Spanish league as a domestic example of this "unacceptable" model.
Tebas fired back by highlighting that the CVC operation was entirely voluntary, unlike the proposed FIFA mandate. "The operation was voluntary: each club decided freely if it adhered. Real Madrid did not do so, it is not linked and does not have a single euro of its income committed," Tebas argued. He noted that the decision was backed by a massive majority of clubs exercising the very autonomy that Real Madrid claims to defend.
Clashing visions for football's future
The La Liga president went further, accusing Perez of applying a double standard to financial strategy. He remarked: "When Real Madrid decides it freely, it is modernization and financial strategy; when the other clubs decide it freely, it is a mortgage."
This "obsession" with La Liga's management, Tebas suggests, stems from the club's consistent failure to win legal battles against the league over the past several years.
The criticism also touched upon the controversial Super League project, which remains a primary source of friction between the two men. Tebas mocked Perez's previous claims that the breakaway league was necessary to save football from financial ruin. "The 'not so superior being' already has little credibility to give lessons on the future of football. Do you remember when the Super League came to save us because football was ruined? What a vision," he added sarcastically.
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The ongoing war between Perez and Tepas
This latest exchange is merely the newest chapter in a rivalry that has defined Spanish football politics for years. While Real Madrid positions itself as a defender of the fans and the "heritage" of the game, Tebas views their actions as a threat to the competitive balance of domestic leagues. Madrid’s statement had emphasised that "International football and the World Cup represent, above all, events of public interest, and they constitute a heritage that belongs to nations, to fans and to society as a whole.
However, Tebas remains unconvinced by this populist rhetoric. He continues to view the Super League as a vehicle for the elite to monopolize power, contrasting it with the collective growth strategies he has implemented in La Liga.
With Tebas reminding Perez of his string of lost lawsuits and Perez continuing to challenge the league’s commercial authority, the civil war in Spanish football shows no signs of a ceasefire.
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