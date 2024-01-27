What could have been! Timothy Weah almost joined USMNT team-mates Christian Pulisic & Yunus Musah at AC Milan as father George reveals Paulo Maldini talks

George Weah has revealed his son Timothy almost joined USMNT team-mates Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah at AC Milan prior to joining Juventus.

  • Timothy Weah signed for Juventus last summer
  • Father George reveals AC Milan talks
  • Could have joined USMNT team-mates

