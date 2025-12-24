2026 World Cup fixtures… and broadcasters

As the 2026 World Cup approaches, football fans around the world are turning their attention to the biggest and most-watched tournament in sporting history, in its unique and exceptional 23rd edition.

This edition is exceptional for several reasons, the first being that it will be held for the first time across three countries – the United States, Canada and Mexico – embodying the spirit of cooperation and expanding the fan base across the Americas.

The 2026 edition marks another historic milestone, as the number of participating teams rises to 48 for the first time in the tournament’s history, which began in 1930. This provides greater opportunities for emerging nations and heightens the intensity of the competition and the excitement.

This expansion reflects FIFA’s desire to promote the inclusivity of the game and give more people the chance to experience the World Cup up close.

Preparations are in full swing in the host cities, where stadiums and infrastructure are being readied to welcome millions of fans from across the globe. With record increases in viewership and attendance expected, the 2026 World Cup is set to be a sporting and cultural event that leaves an indelible mark on the history of world football.

In the following lines, Koora provides the match schedule, results and group standings for the 2026 World Cup, as well as the channels broadcasting the competition.