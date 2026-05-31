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Nick Birdsong

High costs in the heartland - Kansas City tops 2026 World Cup Airbnb prices at whopping $539.95 per night

World Cup
Canada
USA
Mexico

A new study reveals the average Airbnb cost in all 16 host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Kansas City ranks as the most expensive destination for fans, while Guadalajara offers the best value. Here's how accommodation prices compare across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, and what supporters can expect to pay during the tournament.

  • Vancouver Whitecaps FC v Sporting Kansas CityGetty Images Sport

    Most expensive host cities

    A Rustic Pathways study found Kansas City is the most expensive host city for Airbnb accommodations during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with an average nightly rate of $539.95. Vancouver ranked second at $461.52 per night, followed by Boston at $292.99, Dallas at $251.19, and Seattle at $247.96. The rankings were based on Airbnb listings across all 16 World Cup host cities.

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  • Guadalajara Prepares to Host FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Mexico provides most affordable options

    According to the study, Guadalajara is the most affordable host city, with an average Airbnb cost of $89.06 per night. Mexico City ranked second at $131.66. Monterrey came in third at $134.80. Toronto ($154.51) and Los Angeles ($155.81) rounded out the five most affordable host cities. Rustic reported Mexico's three host cities comprise the three lowest-priced spots in the rankings.

  • FBL-WC-2026-STADIUM-TORONTOAFP

    Trends and full list

    The study found the average Airbnb cost across all 16 host cities is $228.21 per night. Rustic CEO Shayne Fitz-Coy said Mexico's host cities are far cheaper, while Canada's average host-city price is a lot more expensive than the tournament-wide benchmark. Fitz-Coy also noted U.S. host cities, on average, cost more than the tournament average.

    Rank

    City

    Country

    Mean cost per night

    1

    Kansas City

    USA

    $539.95

    2

    Vancouver

    Canada

    $461.52

    3

    Boston

    USA

    $292.99

    4

    Dallas

    USA

    $251.19

    5

    Seattle

    USA

    $247.96

    6

    Atlanta

    USA

    $233.46

    7

    Miami

    USA

    $230.00

    8

    San Francisco Bay Area

    USA

    $220.93

    9

    New York / New Jersey

    USA

    $175.78

    10

    Philadelphia

    USA

    $168.56

    11

    Houston

    USA

    $163.16

    12

    Los Angeles

    USA

    $155.81

    13

    Toronto

    Canada

    $154.51

    14

    Monterrey

    Mexico

    $134.80

    15

    Mexico City

    Mexico

    $131.66

    16

    Guadalajara

    Mexico

    $89.06

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  • FBL-WC-2026-STADIUM-KANSAS CITYAFP

    Why Kansas City is so expensive

    The study noted Kansas City's average Airbnb rate is nearly six times more expensive than Guadalajara's. Rustic suggested that larger cities such as Mexico City and Los Angeles can handle increased demand better due to their size and higher number of vacancies to rent.