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'He misses too many opportunities' - Thomas Tuchel warns Cole Palmer and Kobbie Mainoo they risk falling down England pecking order after latest withdrawals
Tuchel demands commitment to the cause
England manager has made it clear that regular attendance at international camps is non-negotiable for those wishing to remain in his long-term plans. The German tactician, who recently took the reins of the national side, is currently preparing for a triple-header of fixtures against Spain, the Czech Republic, and Croatia. However, his preparations have been disrupted by a series of high-profile withdrawals, with Chelsea's Cole Palmer and Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo among those unavailable for selection.
Speaking to the media ahead of the clash with Spain, Tuchel emphasised that the fierce competition within the England squad means no one can afford to be absent. "The players know very well that if you miss a camp and there is someone else good in your position the competition will always be on," Tuchel told a press conference.
"The door will always be open and you have to make sure to be available and provide top performances in camp and if you do, that counts for something. I think right now, it is not on my list of worries. I arrived here on Monday and my full focus is on 100 per cent on the players who are there and this is how I am wired. There is no threat, there is no distrust and no threat of consequences, it will come naturally."
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Concerns over Palmer's availability
The situation regarding Palmer is particularly delicate. The Chelsea attacker has been a standout performer under Xabi Alonso at Stamford Bridge, featuring heavily in the Premier League this season despite managing a chronic groin issue. However, his involvement with the national team has been sporadic, with his last appearance for the Three Lions coming against Japan back in March.
Tuchel clarified that while there isn't a new injury, the 24-year-old is dealing with "discomfort and pain that prevents him from playing at the highest level." This recurring unavailability is clearly beginning to test the manager's patience as he attempts to build tactical cohesion on the training pitch.
Asked if this international break was a missed opportunity for Palmer, Tuchel said: "For sure, it’s another missed opportunity. He misses too many opportunities and I don’t blame him for it, it is just a fact. But he misses way too many camps with injuries and I only want to rely on what I personally witness within my team and for that you have to be in camp. If not, there is a next level you cannot achieve, you can only do it if you are with us on the pitch."
Setting the standard with the captain
In contrast to those who have withdrawn, Tuchel pointed to his captain, Harry Kane, as the blueprint for the attitude he expects from every member of the squad. Addressing the disparity in commitment levels, Tuchel noted the importance of having leaders who prioritize the national team. "Everyone is desperate to come. Our captain has the most minutes for club and country and is happy to be here while some teammates are enjoying a 7 or 10 day break. But he wants to be here and that’s the role model we want. But there is no concern," the former Bayern Munich and Chelsea boss added.
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The battle for places intensifies
The timing of these absences is particularly unfortunate for Mainoo, who failed to see any action during the summer's World Cup. With a wealth of talent emerging in the English midfield, the Manchester United youngster faces a battle to prove he belongs in the starting eleven. Tuchel’s philosophy centers on what he sees during training sessions, meaning that every session missed is a chance for a rival to stake their claim.
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