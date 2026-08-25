'Shut up, be intelligent' - 'Idiot' Julian Alvarez slammed over Atletico Madrid transfer saga as Arsenal eye £50m move

Alvarez has been branded 'an idiot' following his high-profile attempts to force a transfer from Atletico Madrid to Barcelona this summer. The Argentina international, who made his desire to join the Catalan giants public during the World Cup, has seen his relationship with the Colchoneros deteriorate rapidly.

France World Cup winner Dugarry has been among the most vocal critics of the 26-year-old’s strategy, questioning both his professionalism and the advice coming from his representatives.

Dugarry told RMC: "The player and his entourage are idiots. How can you declare 'I want to leave the club'? Is he stupid, or what? The best way to leave isn’t to do that. Shut up, be modest, be intelligent in your communication. Didn’t you see what happened with Griezmann? Don’t you know your management? Don’t you know your fans? A player who wants to leave should be allowed to leave."