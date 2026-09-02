'The rumours were true!' - Lautaro Martinez confirms Barcelona interest but reveals why he chose to stay at Inter

Inter Milan’s talismanic forward has officially confirmed that he was once a primary target for Barcelona. For several transfer windows, the Argentine international was heavily linked with a move to the Camp Nou, but the deal never materialised.

The striker was incredibly candid about the situation, acknowledging that the prospect of joining one of the world's most historic clubs was a reality he faced. Addressing the gathered media and footballing elite, the 27-year-old stated: "The rumours about Barcelona were true, but in the end I wanted to stay here together with my teammates and my fans."

He added: "For me, Inter is all pride, happiness and the desire to continue .I have chosen to stay here once again, I want to do great things at Inter. Ausilio? I'm so sorry, he's the one who gave me confidence and the project .I will be forever grateful to him."