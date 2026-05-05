A way back for Romelu Lukaku? Agent says Antonio Conte could end Napoli striker's exile after injury debacle

Lukaku has made his long-awaited return to Napoli's training facilities at Castel Volturno, marking the first time he has been seen at the complex in over a month. The striker angered the Italian club by going AWOL during the international break, putting his place in the team and his future in doubt.

The Belgian international had previously visited the city briefly but failed to make contact with the technical staff or his teammates, leading to questions about his commitment. However, his return to the training pitch on Tuesday suggests a thawing of tensions and a potential path back into the starting eleven as the season enters its final stretch.