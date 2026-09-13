Moment of madness! Phil Foden sees RED after kicking out at Bruno Fernandes in explosive Manchester derby clash

The Manchester derby is rarely a quiet affair, but the latest installment at Old Trafford exploded into life early on Sunday when Foden was shown a straight red card. The incident occurred in the 22nd minute of the match, the dismissal came after a tense exchange with Manchester United captain Fernandes, who appeared to get under the skin of the City academy graduate during a routine challenge for the ball.

Fernandes initially bundled Foden over near the touchline, a physical challenge that the England playmaker clearly took exception to. As Foden attempted to get back to his feet, he appeared to lose his composure and lashed out at the Portuguese midfielder. Foden was seen to kick out at Fernandes, who immediately went to ground wincing in pain.

The referee was well-positioned to witness the retaliation and showed no hesitation in reaching for his back pocket, confirming that the visitors are down to 10 men after Phil Foden is shown a red card.



